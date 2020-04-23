Moon boots, board games and barbeques - Ireland cricketer Mark Adair's lockdown

Mark Adair took six wickets in Ireland's test defeat by England at Lord's last July

Even before the inevitable lockdown of sport, Cricket Ireland all-rounder Mark Adair knew he was facing a lengthy period of recuperation.

A niggling ankle problem that had emerged during Ireland's January tour to the Caribbean was going to have to be dealt with. The 24-year-old fast bowler managed to get to Cardiff for an operation in late March before the quarantine began.

Sitting in the garden of the home he is presently sharing with six others, Adair is mindful of the priorities that have put life as a cricket professional into perspective.

"Mum is a frontline nurse at the Royal. That's the real world" he says. "While cricket is a big part of my life, it's small in the greater scheme of things . Keeping people safe is the priority right now."

Adair was expecting the lay-off to last up to 15 weeks, but if it proves to be longer than that, the extra time will ensure that the procedure which shaved bone from his left ankle and repaired some damaged tendon, should have healed completely.

The Star Wars storm trooper-style boot that he wears during the daytime allows him the mobility to get outside.

"There is no point rushing it," he says. "There is nothing to rush back for. I hope to be back, fit and ready when cricket returns - whenever that may be."

Mark Adair underwent ankle surgery in late March and is currently wearing a Star Wars-style boot to aid healing

'As a young cricketer I wasn't that great'

During this period of inactivity, Adair is able to reflect on the timeline of a cricket career that saw him make his international debut in May 2019, almost a decade after coming to the attention of Warwickshire.

"I think anyone who knew me, knew that as a young cricketer I wasn't that great. I believed a lot in myself - maybe on the arrogant side of things.

"When I was 14, I grew eight inches in six months and because of all the bowling - along with the quick growth, I developed stress fractures of the back. I now have a screw in my spine," recounts Adair.

"Ireland's under 15 coach, Brian O'Rourke, a great man, recommended me to Gary Steer, the academy director at Warwickshire. My dad Ricky brought me over for a trial and I was signed. I went there every year after that until I turned 21."

Adair's expectations of the sporting career ahead increased dramatically when he arrived at Edgbaston for the first time. William Porterfield and Boyd Rankin, who would become future fellow Ireland internationals were already at the club and the three became good friends.

Mark says he benefited fully from the world-class facilities at Warwickshire. "Being able to attend senior training sessions was terrific. Just being around good players made you better."

Trescothick dismissal first Warwickshire wicket

Adair signed his first contract in 2014, the year he left school. By the end of the season he had made his debut in the first class game.

"That was against Somerset. I had been travelling to games with the squad, running drinks and doing stuff like that. However to be told you're being given the nod and that you're going to get a game, that was class," he recalls .

The downside of the occasion, suffering a stress fracture halfway through the second innings is balanced by the memory of his first wicket in county cricket .

" I got Marcus Trescothick out caught behind. I can't think that he remembers it, but it was a big moment for me.

"I had started playing cricket because of the excitement of the 2005 Ashes and I'd always admired Trescothick as a player. Seeing guys like him, and Jonathon Trot and Ian Bell with whom I made my debut, was pretty special."

However there were down days, too. Long periods of rehabilitation that resulted in him managing only 20 weeks of cricket in three years left him uncertain and unmotivated.

"It was hard then, but it's not like that now," he explains.

Adair says Ireland coach Graham Ford has devoted a huge amount of time to him

Ford input crucial in Adair's development

"I'm in good hands. Graham Ford, the Ireland coach puts a lot of faith in you. He devotes a lot of time to you. You don't want to let him down."

Adair cites Simon Johnson, his coach at the Northern Knights, too, as someone who goes ''the extra mile for his players''.

"Throughout this injury, Mark Rausa and his physio team in Dublin, have kept in contact to make sure everything is up to date my end. They are exceptional".

Adair also draws on his friendship with two former Ulster Rugby players, Conor and Kieran Joyce, who have created Noggin Sport an organisation that challenges the stigma associated with mental illness.

"They are doing good things for Ireland and Britain, encouraging people to open up and talk a bit more - particularly with regard to social media , where it can be very negative. It's not weak to speak."

Does Adair have a bucket list of things he wants to achieve in his cricket career?

"Not really if I'm honest. I don't want to look too far ahead, just the next game. I love competing for Ireland. I've had 30 matches since my ODI debut against England in May. If I can win as many games as I can I will be happy."

Dismissed Root twice in Lord's Test

In describing 2019 as a whirlwind year, Adair says quite a lot of what the team achieved passed him by. Well, if you count making your international debut, qualification for this year's T20 World Cup and a Test experience at Lord's among the moments to savour, you could be forgiven for not appreciating it to the full.

"I enjoy whatever cricket format I can contribute to. The T20 Blast is a good example. The Friday night games are terrific. T20 and ODI are massive and have their place in the sport. However Test cricket is the pinnacle," declares Adair.

With Ireland only gaining Test status in 2017, the visit to Lord's will be ingrained in Adair's memory for ever.

In spite of defeat in two and a half days, overall bowling figures of 6-98, guaranteed his place in the record books. The included dismissing England captain Joe Root in both innings.

"Others did well, too. Murts (Tim Murtagh) took five wickets," he recalls.

The second ODI in Barbados against West Indies last January was memorable, too, though for the wrong reasons as his missed two glorious run-out opportunities to seal a famous Irish win.

"You don't want to rest on the highs and you don't want to rest on the lows. I had a great opportunity seal it for us. I managed to fumble the ball on two run-outs. The disappointing thing was it denied Bal (Andrew Balbirnie) his first victory as captain."

Either way Adair acknowledges he is benefiting from the hard work done in recent years by Ireland players who will never themselves have the experience of playing in a Test match.

Mark's brother Ross Adair was part of the Ulster Rugby squad before injury ended his playing career

Sporting family

While a return to the cricket pitch is some time away - the T20 World Cup is scheduled for the autumn in Australia - Adair has more pressing matters to deal with.

For a start, there is the rota for cooking the evening meal that is shared between girlfriend Katie, parents Joanne and Ricky, twins Ross and Caitlyn and oldest sister Jordan.

"Let's say I prefer to delegate. While I like to be around the barbeque, I'm better as a supervisor than as an actual chef. It's what you have to do when you can do nothing else."

Sport is always on the menu though.

Mark's mother Joanne was a promising high jumper at Ballyclare High School before nursing became her vocation. His father Ricky played Irish League football for Glentoran and Ballymena United, as well as enjoying spells at Wolves, Ipswich and Chelsea.

Brother Ross, meanwhile, was involved with Ulster Rugby and Jersey Reds before injury curtailed his playing career.

"It's a very competitive household whether we're having a discussion around the table or playing a board game like Linkee. Mum is the most competitive of us all," he jokes.

"She'll do almost anything to make sure she wins. With sport you have to do it by the letter of the law. However when it comes to board games, if you are not cheating you are not trying - that is the rule in our house."