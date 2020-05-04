Who is Derbyshire's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Eddie Barlow: The South African all-rounder was 35 when he began his association with Derbyshire but made a huge impact in four seasons with the county (1976-1978 and 1980), scoring 2,813 runs and taking 98 wickets in 60 first-class games, plus 1,584 runs and 111 wickets at 16.27 in 63 one-dayers.

John Wright: The New Zealand Test opener served Derbyshire from 1977 to 1988, hitting 10,368 runs in 156 first-class games and 4,331 one-day runs, helping to win the tied last-ball 1981 NatWest Trophy final. Is now club president.

Michael Holding: After half a season with Lancashire in 1981, the West Indies Test fast bowling legend moved to Derbyshire to take 224 first-class wickets in 66 games and also claim 154 one-day scalps, as well as scaring any number of top-line batsmen.

Peter Kirsten: The prolific South African's eight first-class hundreds in the 1982 season is still a Derbyshire record. Also scored six double centuries in his 7,722 runs in 107 matches. Over four seasons from 1979 to 1982, Wright and Peter Kirsten scored 42 of the county's 60 first-class centuries.