Quiz: Order teams & players by their ICC ranking

England or India? Steve Smith or Virat Kohli? Pat Cummins or Jasprit Bumrah?

How well do you know the International Cricket Council rankings? It's time to put your knowledge to the test.

We start by asking you to order the top 10 countries in Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20s, before moving on to the leading five batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders in each format.

Don't worry, we'll give you more than one attempt at each question.

There are 75 points on offer. How many can you get? Have a go and share your results using #bbccricket on social media.

Want to try some more cricket quizzes? Try these: