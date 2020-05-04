Who is Gloucestershire's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Courtney Walsh: The West Indies fast bowler, who took a record 519 wickets for his country in 132 Tests, also claimed 869 in 184 first-class matches for Gloucestershire in his 11 seasons between 1984 and 1998. The Jamaican also claimed 243 scalps in 175 one-day games for the county.

Ian Harvey: Gloucestershire won six of the eight one-day knockout trophies in their history in the eight years that this 73-times capped Australia one-day international all-rounder was on the books. Harvey piled up 3,333 runs and 228 wickets in 115 one-day games for Gloucestershire and also made 2,710 first-class runs and took 180 wickets.

Mike Procter: Played just seven Tests for South Africa because of the country's apartheid regime, which proved to the benefit of Gloucestershire, who became nicknamed 'Proctershire' such was his influence. After making his debut in 1965 against the South African tourists, he went on the make 14,441 runs and take 833 wickets in 259 first-class games, plus 5,631 runs and 280 wickets in 223 one-day games, helping the county to two trophies.

Zaheer Abbas: The Pakistan Test great made 206 first-class appearances in 12 seasons between 1972 and 1984, amassing 16,088 runs at 49.79. Also made 7,103 runs in 209 limited-over appearances. For most of his time in Bristol, played alongside Pakistan team-mate, Sadiq Mohammad, who himself made 12,012 first-class and 4,982 one-day runs.