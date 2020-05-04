Who is Leicestershire's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Brian Davison: Bulawayo-born batsman made 18,537 runs in 303 first-class games in 14 years with Leicestershire (1970-1983), hitting 37 tons. Also scored 6,744 runs in 276 one-day games. Played for his native Rhodesia before they achieved Test status as Zimbabwe.

Hylton Ackerman: Scored 5,700 first-class runs for Leicestershire over five successive seasons (2005-2009), three times reaching 1,000 and with a best of 1,804 in 2006, including an unbeaten career-best 309 at Glamorgan. Made 2,037 List A runs in 63 games and 1,231 more in T20 cricket, helping the Foxes to the second of their three T20 Finals Day triumphs.

Phil Simmons: West Indies opener made 2,661 first-class runs and took 109 wickets in 51 games in three seasons at Grace Road, helping the Foxes win the County Championship in 1996 and 1998. Scored 1,186 runs at 56.47 in the 1996 triumph. Also made 2,716 one-day runs and took 63 wickets.

Winston Benjamin: West Indies paceman took 237 first-class wickets and hit 1,930 runs (including a then career-best 101 not out) in six seasons at Grace Road between 1986 and 1993. Bettered that ton with 117 for Hampshire, where he also had spells in 1994 and 1996. Also took 104 List A wickets for the Foxes.