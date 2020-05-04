Who is Sussex's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

Imran Khan: Educated at Worcester's Royal Grammar School, the future Pakistan World Cup-winning captain and prime minister began his career with Worcestershire. But the majority of his time in England was spent with Sussex, hitting 7,329 runs and taking 409 wickets in 131 first-class games. Also scored 4,298 runs and took 209 wickets in List A cricket, helping Sussex to two Lord's one-day final wins.

Murray Goodwin: Zimbabwe Test batsman amassed 14,572 runs in 191 first-class games for Sussex (2001-2012), his 48 centuries including two triple-hundreds, the best of which was his unbeaten 344 against Somerset at Taunton in 2009 out of Sussex's county record score of 742-5 declared. Goodwin also made 6,495 runs in 203 one-day games.

Mushtaq Ahmed: Pakistan leg-spinner first came to English cricket with Somerset in 1993 and had a spell with Surrey before moving to Hove for 2003, after which he took 478 wickets in 85 games, and hit eight half-centuries. A key part of all three of Sussex title wins, taking 103 wickets in 2003, 102 in 2006 and 90 in 2007.

Steve Magoffin: Australian fast bowler played for Surrey and Worcestershire before joining Sussex in 2009. Ended up taking 334 first-class wickets before leaving at the end of the 2017 season to return to New Road. He managed 16 wickets in just six games before injury struck and he retired to become Worcestershire's women's coach.