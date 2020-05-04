Who is Warwickshire's greatest overseas player?

Allan Donald: The South Africa fast bowler, nicknamed 'White Lightning', spent 13 years associated with Warwickshire (1987-2000), taking 536 first-class wickets in 141 games, including 88 in the 1995 County Championship title defence. His 245 one-day scalps helped to win the NatWest Trophy in 1989 and 1995, and the 1997 Sunday League.

Alvin Kallicharran: Twice a World Cup-winner with the West Indies, Warwickshire's diminutive but at times devastating Guyanese played 285 first-class games between 1971 and 1990, making 18,158 first-class runs, and a further 8,823 in 289 one-day games. That helped to win the 1972 County Championship, the 1980 Sunday League and the 1989 NatWest Trophy.

Brian Lara: Came as a stand-in for Donald in 1994 to plunder 2,066 first-class runs at 89.82, including a world record 501 not out, as Warwickshire won the Championship, Benson & Hedges Cup and Sunday League treble. The West Indies legend returned as captain in 1998 but less successfully, managing only half the amount of first-class runs (1,033). Scored 1,308 one-day runs over the two seasons.

Rohan Kanhai: The first of Warwickshire's two 'Special K' signings from Guyana, he made 11,615 first-class runs in 173 games at 51.62 for the Bears between 1968 and 1977, including 1,437 in the 1972 title-winning season. Also helped the Bears win the Gillette Cup in his first season. Scored 6,227 runs in his 79 Tests for the West Indies.