Who is Worcestershire's greatest overseas player?

Glenn Turner: The New Zealand Test opener made 72 of his 103 first-class tons for Worcestershire over 16 seasons (1967-1982). His 22,298 runs at 52.09 in 284 first-class games is the most by any overseas player in England. Reached his 100th century against Warwickshire at New Road in his final season, making 311 not out on the first day, including a century in each session. Holds the world record for highest percentage of runs in an innings after scoring an unbeaten 141 out of 169 against Glamorgan at Swansea in 1977.

Ron Headley: The son of West Indies legend George Headley and father of England fast bowler Dean Headley, Jamaican Ron only played two Tests for the West Indies on their 1973 tour to England. But, between 1958 and 1974, he made 20,712 first-class runs for Worcestershire in 403 matches and 3,476 one-day runs.

Tom Moody: After a superb 1,163 runs in nine first-class games in 1990 with Warwickshire, Moody moved to Worcestershire in 1991 and spent eight years making 8,943 runs in 120 first-class games, and 6,845 one-day runs. Helped to win two trophies, the second of which denied the Bears all four titles in 1994. Began his coaching career at New Road after retiring as a player.

Vanburn Holder: Barbados-born West Indies Test fast bowler who took 586 first-class wickets in 181 matches, and made 1,553 runs as a tail-end batsman, between 1968 and 1980 before retiring to become a first-class umpire. Also took 237 wickets for Worcestershire in 164 one-day games.