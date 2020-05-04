Who is Yorkshire's greatest overseas player?

BBC Sport website journalists and local radio commentators have selected four candidates for each of the 18 counties.

Vote from the four possible options below - the vote will close at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

Darren Lehmann: The Australia Test batsman made 8,871 runs at the prodigious average of 68.76 in 88 first-class matches for Yorkshire between 1997 and 2006, the last of his six seasons at Headingley. Also made 5,481 runs in 139 limited-over matches. Went on to become Australia's head coach before resigning after the ill-fated South Africa series in 2018.

Jacques Rudolph: The South Africa Test batsman hit 5,429 first-class runs in his 68 matches for Yorkshire at an average of 52.20, including 18 centuries. Also weighed in with 3,800 runs in limited-overs cricket, in which he posted a further nine tons.

Kane Williamson: New Zealand's captain spent the first of his four truncated periods at Headingley in 2013. Since then he has totalled 1,292 runs in 19 Championship matches, including 629 of them in nine games in the 2014 title triumph. Also compiled a further 279 runs in 13 List A games and 582 in 22 T20s.

Sachin Tendulkar: Yorkshire's infamous old rule that any of their players had to be born within the county's borders was finally abandoned in 1992 to allow a teenage Tendulkar to become the Tykes' first overseas star. Even at 19, the future India cricketing superstar responded well, hitting 1,070 County Championship runs and a further 540 in one-day cricket.