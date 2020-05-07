Indian Premier League: Pick your all-time IPL XI

Virat Kohli or David Warner? Suresh Raina or Yuvraj Singh? Jasprit Bumrah or Lasith Malinga? Or both?

Those are the sort of tricky selection decisions you're going to have to make to pick your all-time Indian Premier League XI.

The Doosra podcast's Isa Guha, Aatif Nawaz and Ankur Desai have selected a shortlist of those they feel should be in contention, and we want your help to come up with a starting XI.

We've given you each player's IPL stats to help you pick your team, and you can share it on social media using #bbccricket.

The BBC Sport readers' team will be revealed on the final Doosra podcast of the series on Friday 22 May.