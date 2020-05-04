The Hundred: ECB terminates players' contracts for postponed tournament

A host of England players including Joe Root, Heather Knight, Ben Stokes and Anya Shrubsole were set to play in the inaugural season of The Hundred

Players due to take part in The Hundred this summer have had their contracts terminated by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

On Thursday, the new tournament was postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight men's teams selected their squads in a draft in October, while the women's teams were in the process of completing their squads.

The ECB sent players a letter to inform them of the decision.

An ECB statement said: "We can confirm that a letter terminating current player contracts has been issued today to all involved.

"This letter is necessary paperwork to legally update and inform players of the situation, which follows a notification last week around the launch of the new competition being moved to 2021.

"We are working closely with PCA on a number of options for players regarding next year's launch."

The 100-ball competition, involving eight teams in separate men's and women's tournaments, was due to begin on 17 July and end on 15 August.