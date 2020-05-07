Brian Bolus: Former England, Yorkshire, Notts and Derbyshire batsman dies

Brian Bolus captained both Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire during his playing career

Former England batsman Brian Bolus has died at the age of 86.

The right-hander played seven Tests between 1963 and 1964 and averaged 41.33 with a highest score of 88, made against India in Chennai.

He began his career with Yorkshire and was part of three Championship-winning sides before moving on to Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

In all, Bolus scored 25,598 first-class runs, including 39 centuries, and more than 3,000 in limited-overs cricket.

He retired from playing in 1976 and later served as an England selector and chairman of the management advisory committee before becoming Notts president in 2004 and 2005.