ECB launches cricket app for children during lockdown

The app includes batting, bowling and fielding skill games

The England and Wales Cricket Board has launched a free app with skills, quizzes and games for children during lockdown.

The ECB recommended in March that all recreational cricket be suspended indefinitely because of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, it said it was seeking greater clarity over changes to government guidelines around sport before giving further advice.

The app, Dynamos Cricket, is designed for children to use at home.

Former England batsman Ian Bell, who played 118 Tests for England and has been using the app with his children, said: "We've tried to be as active as possible with our kids during this period.

"It has been a challenge but spending quality time with them has been one of the real bright spots."

ECB director of participation and growth Nick Pryde said: "Sport is clearly providing families with some much-needed relief during lockdown.

"As restrictions begin to ease, we hope the app will help kids to have fun whilst picking up some cricket skills."

The app is for children aged eight and over and can be downloaded on Apple or Android devices.