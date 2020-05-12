Glamorgan Cricket: Roman Walker hopes virtual Cup win is only one

Bowler Roman Walker was Glamorgan's 2019 Second XI Player of the Year

Quarantine Cup: Glamorgan beat Hampshire by 2 wickets Hampshire 45-4 (5 overs): Vince 10, McManus 10*; Wagg 2 wickets Glamorgan 46-3 (4.1 overs): Root 26*, Lloyd 10; Crane 2 wickets

Glamorgan bowler Roman Walker has won the Quarantine Cup for his county - but hopes the virtual competition is the only one he will ever have to play.

Walker came out on top on his games console in the 11-county tournament organised by The Cricketer magazine.

"Let's hope it is the only Quarantine Cup, for cricket's sake", he said.

Professional cricket in England and Wales is on hold until 1 July at the earliest because of the coronavirus crisis.

Walker, 19, from Wrexham, made his first-team debut for Glamorgan in 2019 but has seen hopes of adding to that real-life experience frustrated.

He showed his skills from his sofa by beating Hampshire's Mason Crane by two wickets in the final at a virtual Edgbaston, with Billy Root hitting 26 off six balls as Glamorgan reached their target of 46 to win with five balls to spare.

"I'm buzzing, very happy and quite surprised," said Walker. "We might have to pull together a Zoom team call, get the beers in and get celebrating!"

As the only professional county side outside England, Glamorgan now have to hope their potential return to action this summer is not hindered by any differences in training regulations between the Welsh Government and Westminster.

Glamorgan players are currently furloughed and responsible for their own individual training until the end of May at least, though they could be recalled if professional sports teams in Wales are allowed to train together before then.