Scotland v New Zealand games postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

Scotland last hosted New Zealand in 2008

Scotland's ODI and T20 matches against New Zealand in Edinburgh in June have been postponed after the visitors cancelled their European tour.

Announcements are expected soon about Scotland's matches with Australia, Nepal and Namibia in June and July.

Cricket Scotland confirmed on Wednesday that no domestic league or cup competitions would take place in 2020.

"We are obviously disappointed, but it was to be expected," said Cricket Scotland chief executive Gus Mackay.

"We will work closely with New Zealand Cricket and look at opportunities in the future when they are next touring Europe."

The two matches were to be played at The Grange on 10 and 12 June and Cricket Scotland says ticket refund information will follow in the next week.

New Zealand's limited-overs tour of Ireland in late June and July has also been postponed.

Scotland coach Shane Burger had said he was relishing the "exciting prospect" of facing New Zealand and Australia, with the Black Caps due in Scotland for the first time since 2008.

The ODI with the Australians is scheduled for 29 June, with ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures against Nepal and Namibia due to follow in July.