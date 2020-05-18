Rob Key: Former England batsman recovering after 'mini stroke'

Rob Key celebrates scoring a century for England in 2004

Former Kent and England batsman Rob Key has revealed he is recovering after suffering a 'mini stroke'.

The 41-year-old, who is now a TV pundit, says he has had a "long weekend" after being treated at Kent and Canterbury Hospital.

He posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram.

Key thanked his doctor and added: "Turns out I've had a mini stroke. Now got to eat food with no flavour and take pills, #triffic,".

Key played in 15 Tests for England, five one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match, with his stand-out international performance the 221 against the West Indies in July 2004.

He was prolific on the County scene, scoring almost 20,000 first-class runs between 1998 and 2015 for Kent.

His former club tweeted a "get well soon" message on Monday.