Mitchell Starc: Australia fast bowler keen on county cricket return

Mitchell Starc played 16 games in all competitions for Yorkshire in 2012

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc hopes to return to county cricket before the end of his career.

The 30-year-old spent part of the 2012 season with Yorkshire.

He was due to return to England this summer to play for Welsh Fire in The Hundred, but the competition was put back to 2021 because of coronavirus.

"If a window arose and there was an opportunity, I'd certainly go," said Starc, who has played 57 Tests, 91 one-dayers and 31 T20 internationals.

Starc played alongside Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Gary Ballance during his spell with Yorkshire, which was his first visit to the UK.

"I loved my time there (with Yorkshire)," he said.

"I would have loved to have played some more Championship cricket - I played a lot of white ball initially - but I learned a lot while I was there."

Starc took seven wickets in two Championship games for Yorkshire, but only 34 overs of play was possible in the second, against Glamorgan.