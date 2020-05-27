Tony Brown: Former Gloucestershire captain dies, aged 83

Tony Brown (right) spent all of his 23-year senior career as a player with Gloucestershire

Former Gloucestershire captain, chairman and president Tony Brown has died, aged 83.

Bristol-born Brown skippered the county from 1968 to 1976 and made 489 first-class appearances in total.

His greatest success came at Lord's in 1973 when they won the Gillette Cup.

Brown took 1,223 first-class wickets, scored 12,681 runs, and his seven catches in a single innings against Nottinghamshire at Nottingham in 1966 remains a joint-record for the sport.

He later managed the England team on a successful tour to India and Australia in 1984-85, but a second trip to the West Indies in 1986 ended in a 5-0 Test series whitewash.

"Tony Brown ranked among the best cricketers to have played for Gloucestershire," club president Roger Gibbons said.

"He always led from the front, was the prime example of a true professional taking his roles with the club very seriously and showing immense pride in doing so.

"He was Gloucestershire through and through and loved by everyone at the club.”