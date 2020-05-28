Michael di Venuto: Surrey head coach to leave club

Michael Di Venuto spent two years as an assistant and lead batting coach for Australia before joining Surrey

Michael di Venuto will leave his role as Surrey head coach next year and has already coached his last game for the county.

The 46-year-old Australian’s contract expires in March 2021 but he has been given the chance to pursue other coaching opportunities.

He is currently in Tasmania with his family, with the season suspended.

Surrey say Di Venuto will not return to the club if the domestic season gets under way later this summer.

His four-year spell as head coach includes overseeing Surrey’s first County Championship title triumph in 16 years in 2018.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said: “I would like to thank Diva for everything he gave to the role as head coach, his excellent work, the impact he had on the club and the relationship we have enjoyed.”

Di Venuto added: “I have loved my time [at Surrey]. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic I haven’t had the opportunity to finish the job that I started. I take with me some wonderful memories and friendships.

“With the help of the best director of cricket in the land, Alec Stewart, we put together an outstanding management team to give the players everything that they needed to help them become the best players they can be.”