India in Australia 2020-21

India captain Virat Kohli and Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch

October

11 1st Twenty20 international, Brisbane

14 2nd Twenty20 international, Canberra

17 3rd Twenty20 international, Adelaide

Teams then take part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, hosted by Australia, between 18 October and 15 November, before India's series resumes in early December.

December

3-7 1st Test, Brisbane

11-15 2nd Test, Adelaide (d/n)

26-30 3rd Test, Melbourne

January

3-7 4th Test, Sydney

12 1st ODI, Perth

15 2nd ODI, Melbourne

16 3rd ODI, Sydney

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

