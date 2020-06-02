Travis Head: Australia batsman's move to Sussex put back to 2021 season

Travis Head has played 17 Tests for Australia, scoring two centuries

Travis Head's proposed move to Sussex in 2020 has been put back until the 2021 season.

The Australia batsman, 26, was due to be available in all formats for the entire season but that will not happen because of the impact of coronavirus.

Head said: "Whilst it is very disappointing, it is clear that there are many difficulties surrounding the 2020 English domestic cricket season.

"We all agree this is in the best interests of all concerned."

He added: "I very much hope some domestic cricket is played in England this summer and I look forward to playing my part in 2021."

Head coach Jason Gillespie told BBC Sussex: "The intention is that we shall have him next year.

"He won't now join us this season, even if we do get some cricket in, but we will endeavour to have him become a long-term player for us."

Head has played 17 Tests for Australia, including four in last summer's Ashes series against England, as well as 42 one-day internationals and 16 T20 matches.

Former Australia pace bowler Gillespie, who spent three summers as a player in English county cricket with Yorkshire and Glamorgan, is keen for Head to put down some roots at Hove.

Head played one County Championship game, four T20s and four One-Day Cup matches for Yorkshire in 2016, breaking the Tykes' individual county List A record with his 175 against Leicestershire.

In 2018, at Worcestershire, he played six Championship games, four List A matches and four more T20s.

Overseas players such as Imran Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Murray Goodwin and Steve Magoffin have all previously made big impressions at Sussex.

"Sussex have been blessed in the past with overseas players representing the county who have become fans' favourites and legends of the club," added Gillespie.

"I'm a big believer in that. Think of, in the past, the way people have identified international players with their English counties.

"It's a great coup for us to get someone of this calibre. He's keen to forge a longer-term relationship with the club, and we'd love to keep him for longer.

"For Travis to become identified as a Sussex cricketer would be great for us going forward."

Sussex finished sixth in Division Two of the County Championship in 2019 and fifth in their One-Day Cup group.

They finished top of their T20 group, but then lost at home in the quarter-final to eventual runners-up Worcestershire.