England to play West Indies in Test series in July

England will play three Tests in the space of 21 days when the international summer gets under way in July.

England's three-Test series against West Indies will begin on 8 July at the Ageas Bowl, followed by two Tests at Old Trafford on 16 July and 24 July.

The two venues have been selected because they are deemed to be bio-secure because of on-site hotels.

West Indies arrive on 9 June and will be based at Old Trafford for initial quarantine and training.

First Test v West Indies: 8-12 July at Ageas Bowl

Second Test v West Indies: 16-20 July at Old Trafford

Third Test v West Indies: 24-28 July at Old Trafford

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said a decision on series against Pakistan, Australia and Ireland "will be determined at a later date".

ECB director of events Steve Elworthy said: "We are in daily dialogue with government and our medical team. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to government approval."

