When will club cricket return? ECB sets out recreational roadmap

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has published a five-step roadmap for the return of recreational cricket.

People are currently allowed to train in groups of up to six, as long as social distancing is adhered to - stage three in the roadmap.

Stage four would be adapted matches and stage five a return to normal, free of any restrictions.

"We have an ambition to get cricket played as soon as it is safe to do so," the ECB said in a statement.

"Although social distancing is likely to be in place for the foreseeable future, cricket is a non-contact team sport with individual disciplines and, as such, we are optimistic about getting cricket played this summer.

"The safety and wellbeing of the cricket family is our number one priority, therefore we will only move to step four when it is safe to do so and supported by government and medical experts."

Stage four adaptions would include shorter formats to allow more games to be played while still observing social distancing, and reduced hospitality and indoor facility use.

Stage five, which would see all formats, league, competitions and facilities available, would require social distancing rules to be removed, with the ECB saying "it is hard to see that happening this summer".

The current advice is for England only with the Welsh government set to review current restrictions on 18 June.