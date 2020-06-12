Vikram Solanki: Surrey appoint former batsman as head coach

Vikram Solanki hit two hundreds in 51 one-day internationals and also played three T20 matches for England

Surrey have promoted Vikram Solanki to the role of head coach, replacing Michael di Venuto.

The former Surrey, Worcestershire and England batsman, 44, had been Di Venuto's assistant since 2018.

Australian Di Venuto's departure was confirmed last month after a four-year spell which included their County Championship title win in 2018.

There has been no county cricket so far this summer because of coronavirus but games may be possible from August.

A club statement said Solanki will "take up the position straight away and work with the Surrey squad as soon as professional players are able to return to group training".

He also has coaching experience in the Indian Premier League and has served in the past as chairman and interim chief executive for the Professional Cricketers' Association, the players' union.

Solanki has also been president of the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) since 2017.

"I am now really excited to be taking over as head coach. We have a very talented group of players at Surrey CCC and will be looking to compete in all formats - both in any competitions that are able to be staged this summer and in the future," he told the club website.

Director of cricket Alec Stewart added: "I'm very fortunate to have been able to appoint someone who knows our set-up and players inside out - but has also broadened his coaching experience around the world in recent years.

"I have total confidence and faith that Vikram will step up to this new role and its associated challenges and responsibilities."

Although his international career was confined to limited-overs matches, Solanki scored more than 18,000 first-class runs, including 34 centuries and a best of 270 for Worcestershire against Gloucestershire in 2008,