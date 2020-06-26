Ultimate England Cricketers: Vote in the batting categories

Media playback is not supported on this device 8 batting skills, 24 nominees - help us build the Ultimate England Cricketers

Who has possessed the best cover drive in the England men's team in the last 20 years? Whose power and innovation would you choose?

BBC Sport and the England and Wales Cricket Board have teamed up and want your help to build the Ultimate 21st Century England cricketers.

Our panel of ex-players, coaches and broadcasters has created a shortlist of three England players for eight shots and skills but now it is down to you to vote for your favourite.

This week it is the turn of the batsmen, with the bowlers' vote taking place on Monday before the winners are revealed on Friday 3 July on the BBC Sport website and app.

Select your winners below...

Cover drive

Media playback is not supported on this device Ultimate England Cricketers: Best cover drive - Bell, Vaughan or Moeen?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Cut

Media playback is not supported on this device Ultimate England Cricketers: Best cut shot - Strauss, Root or Cook?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Defence

Media playback is not supported on this device Ultimate England Cricketers: Best defence - Cook, Atherton or Trott?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Pull

Media playback is not supported on this device Ultimate England Cricketers: Best pull shot - Vaughan, Cook or Pietersen?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Straight drive

Media playback is not supported on this device Ultimate England Cricketers: Best straight driver - Moeen, Stokes or Pietersen?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Innovation

Media playback is not supported on this device Ultimate England Cricketers: Who's the most innovative - Buttler, Morgan or Pietersen?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Power

Media playback is not supported on this device Ultimate England Cricketers: Best power shot - Stokes, Buttler or Flintoff?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Off their pads

Media playback is not supported on this device Ultimate England Cricketers: Best off the pads - Cook, Trott or Pietersen?