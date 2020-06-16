Men's T20 World Cup 'unlikely' to take place this year

West Indies beat England in the 2016 World T20 final

The men's T20 World Cup in Australia is "unlikely" to take place this year because of coronavirus, says Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings.

The tournament is due to run from 18 October to 15 November at seven venues.

"Trying to get 16 countries into Australia, when most countries are still going through Covid spiking, is unrealistic, or will be very, very difficult," said Eddings.

No international cricket has been played since 13 March.

Australia beat New Zealand in a behind-closed-doors men's one-day international in Sydney in the last fixture to take place, shortly after the country had hosted the Women's T20 World Cup.

England are set to host a delayed three-Test series against West Indies starting on 8 July.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in April that planning for the men's T20 World Cup and the Women's 2021 World Cup - due to take place in Australia in February and March - was "ongoing".

"The ICC are having meetings as we speak. It's a bit of a moving feast at the moment," said Eddings.

"We've put forward a number of different options to the ICC that we're working through."