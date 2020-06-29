Ultimate England men's cricketers - vote for the bowlers

You've voted in your thousands for the batters and now it's the bowlers' turn as BBC Sport and the England and Wales Cricket Board ask you to help us build the Ultimate England men's cricketers of the 21st Century.

Our panel of ex-players, coaches and broadcasters has created a shortlist of three England men's players for eight bowling skills and now it is down to you to vote for your favourite.

The voting closes at 12pm on Thursday, 2 July before we reveal the winner of both the batting and bowing categories in a special live text on the BBC Sport website and app on Friday, 3 July at 12pm.

Swing bowler

Ultimate England Men's Cricketers: Who's the best swing bowler - Anderson, Hoggard or Stokes?

Seam bowler

Ultimate England Men's Cricketers: Who's the best seam bowler - Broad, Anderson or Jones?

Slower ball

Ultimate England Men's Cricketers: Who has the best slower ball - Curran, Archer or Dernbach?

Spinner

Ultimate England Men's Cricketers: Who's the best spinner - Swann, Panesar or Moeen?

Bouncer

Ultimate England Men's Cricketers: Who bowls the best bouncer - Archer, Harmison or Flintoff?

Yorker

Ultimate England Men's Cricketers: Who bowls the best yorker - Gough, Flintoff or Archer?

Variation

Ultimate England Men's Cricketers: Who has the best variation - Rashid, Woakes or Plunkett?

Accuracy

Ultimate England Men's Cricketers: Most accurate bowler - Anderson, Broad or Swann?