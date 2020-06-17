Scotland v Australia T20 game cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

Scotland met Australia at the 2015 World Cup down under

Scotland's Twenty20 international against Australia has been cancelled.

The sides were due to meet at The Grange in Edinburgh on 29 June, but all cricket in Scotland was suspended last month until at least 1 July.

Australia were to play Scotland before a limited-overs series in England, new dates for which are being discussed.

But even if Australia do arrange to face England at a later date, the match against Shane Burger's Scotland side will not be rearranged.

"Whilst this is disappointing news for us all, we have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play," Gus Mackay, chief executive of Cricket Scotland, said.

The governing body says fans who bought tickets will be refunded.

Scotland still have ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures against Nepal and Namibia scheduled for next month.