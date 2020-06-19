Coronavirus: Glamorgan likely income down by nearly half

Sophia Gardens will host all Glamorgan home games this season if cricket gets the go ahead to resume after lockdown

Glamorgan Cricket are predicting a 44.7 percent drop in income for 2020 because of the coronavirus crisis.

The county season will not start before 1 August with crowds restricted or prohibited, while conference business at Sophia Gardens is also badly affected.

Members were told that projected income has fallen from £8.5 million to £4.7 million.

But early payments from the England & Wales Cricket Board have eased concern.

All 18 counties will benefit from the distribution of around £30 million on 1 August, with counties receiving the funding they were due from the Hundred franchise tournament even though it will not take place in 2020.

Most of the Glamorgan staff are currently receiving government furlough payments, while the club are also negotiating a stand-by loan facility with a major bank.

"We have taken the prudent step of negotiating a loan with a major clearing bank and we're reasonably confident we will secure a loan, though at present we don't need to draw down on that loan and it may well be that we will never need to do so," chairman Gareth Williams told a virtual general meeting of members.

Plans for action

Chief executive Hugh Morris revealed that two plans for a limited season will be discussed by the 18 counties shortly, with a T20 Blast competition preceded by either four-day games or 50-overs matches, depending on logistics.

He says the counties are working hard to stage matches, even if it is not financially beneficial to play behind closed doors.

"We were forecasting income of 8.5 million and it's now 4.7 million. Ironically if we didn't play cricket at all this year rather than play behind closed doors, we would save money," said Morris.

"We have to bring all the players, coaches and ground-staff off furlough, and we'd have the operational costs of bringing the stadium in line with a bio-secure venue. It's hundreds of thousands of pounds, but it's difficult to model."