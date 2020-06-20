Gary Wilson: Ireland wicketkeeper eager to face 'brilliant' England in ODI series

Ireland faced England last year in an ODI at Malahide and a Test at Lord's

Ireland wicketkeeper Gary Wilson says everyone is "desperate" for their one-day international series against England to go ahead this summer.

Talks are ongoing over a potential three-game series in Southampton in late July, with Covid-19 restrictions.

Ireland's players returned to training this week and the England series would be their only matches this summer.

"Games against England are massive for us - they're world champions and we want to take a scalp," said Wilson.

The series was originally planned to take place from 10-15 September at Trent Bridge, Edgbaston and The Oval, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused England's schedule to be revamped, now starting with three Tests against West Indies between 8 and 28 July.

Ireland shocked England in Bangalore at the 2011 World Cup but that was their only win in 10 ODI meetings between the sides.

The Irish provided another scare in a Test match at Lord's last year, dominating the opening two days before England hit back to secure a 138-run victory.

"England have got Test cricket before the series so we don't know what sort of team they will be able to put out, but we know whatever team they put out it it will be a good one," added Wilson, 34.

"It would be nearly 10 years on from Bangalore and it would be perfect to go over there and beat them.

"But we are under no illusions, it's going to be tough and even if they make a couple of chances from their Test side it will still be a brilliant team.

"The plan is to go over there and give them a run and we believe if we play our best cricket, no matter who we play, we'll be able to give them a good run..

"We did for two days at Lord's - it's scarcely believable the stuff that happened there for two days. We outplayed them but we just weren't able to get over the line."

Meanwhile, Ireland opener Paul Stirling, 29, has been appointed as vice-captain after making 282 international appearances.

"I am happy just to be a sounding board to bounce ideas off and help implement any changes in the way Bal [skipper Andrew Balbirnie] wants to take this team forward on and off the field," he said.