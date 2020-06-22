England v West Indies: Key workers to be honoured during three-Test series

Media playback is not supported on this device How the cricket family is 'Together Through This Test'

England players will honour key workers from the coronavirus pandemic during their Test series against West Indies.

Players will wear training shirts with the names of key workers who have been nominated by their local cricket clubs.

The three-Test #raisethebat series begins on 8 July at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

"We want to take the time to honour the brave key workers who went into bat for their country under the toughest circumstances," captain Joe Root said.

Those named include doctors, social workers, carers and teachers.

"It's only fitting we use this series as an opportunity to 'raise a bat' in their honour," Root added.

"We'll wear their names with pride."

Emily Blakemore, a nurse who in her spare time plays for Astwood Bank Cricket Club in Redditch, will feature on a shirt.

"It's going to be an absolute honour to see one of the England men's players come out wearing my name on the back of their shirt," she said.

West Indies are the first international sports team to arrive in the UK since the coronavirus lockdown started in March.

The series, originally due to begin on 4 June, will be played at two bio-secure venues without spectators.