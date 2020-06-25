England v West Indies: Jason Holder injury not a concern - Phil Simmons

Jason Holder averages almost 33 with the bat and 26 with the ball in 40 Tests

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has no injury concerns over Jason Holder, despite the captain taking little part in their first warm-up game.

Holder did not bowl in the three-day match at Old Trafford which ended as a draw on Thursday.

"Jason has had a slight niggle on his ankle and that is what has held him back from bowling," said Simmons.

"He will be back to bowling in the four-day game and should be bowling his full quota."

West Indies will play one more intra-squad match, starting on 29 July, before the three-Test series against England gets under way at Southampton on 8 July.

Holder is ranked as the number one all-rounder in Test cricket by the International Cricket Council.

Captaining one of the teams in the practice game, he opted against promoting himself up the batting order in the second innings after making a golden duck in the first.

Sheyne Moseley made 83 not out for Holder's side, after Shamarh Brooks' unbeaten 66 and Shane Dowrich's 56 not out allowed Kraigg Brathwaite's team to declare at lunch.

Simmons said pace bowler Shannon Gabriel, who is officially listed as a reserve to the West Indies squad, is ready to play in the first Test after recovering from an ankle injury.

"You could see he's close to 100%," said Simmons. "Now we want to get him up to 100 just before the Test match."