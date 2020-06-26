Corey Anderson: Somerset cancel New Zealand all-rounder's T20 Blast contract

Corey Anderson previously played for Somerset in 2017 and 2018

Somerset have cancelled all-rounder Corey Anderson’s contract for this summer's T20 Blast by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old New Zealander had signed for all 14 group-stage matches, plus a potential quarter-final.

A club statement said the "decision suits both parties at this time" and that Anderson will return in future.

"I would like to thank Corey and his representatives for their transparency and understanding," director of cricket Andy Hurry told the club website.

No county cricket has been played so far this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, but clubs are hoping to begin a shortened season on 1 August.

"The last few months have not been an easy time for anyone and the challenges of dealing with the impact of the pandemic within cricket have been unprecedented," said Hurry.

"It’s obviously really disappointing news to everyone as there was a real buzz around Corey returning to Taunton, however this decision provides Corey and the club with clarity in a time of uncertainty.”