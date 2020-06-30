Tim Bresnan: Warwickshire sign ex-England all-rounder after Yorkshire exit

Tim Bresnan (right) played 23 Tests, 85 one-dayers and 34 Twenty20 internationals for England

Warwickshire have signed former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Tim Bresnan on a two-year deal.

Bresnan, 35, left his home county earlier this month after a 19-year association with the White Rose.

He initially joins Warwickshire on loan until the end of this season, before starting a permanent contract until the end of the 2022 season.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Warwickshire,” Bresnan said. “It’s a club I’ve always admired."

His initial loan move, subject to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) clearance, will see him eligible for Warwickshire in all competitions this season, except for any matches against Yorkshire.

The Bears first team are to return to training on Wednesday after the ECB confirmed the domestic season will begin on 1 August.

Fixtures and competitions structures will be agreed in early July following a further meeting between the 18 counties and the ECB.

Pontefract-born Bresnan was a member of the Yorkshire side that won back-to-back Championship titles in 2014 and 2015.

At international level, he played in two Ashes series victories by England over Australia and was in the team that won the World T20 in 2010.

"I see this move as a great fit," Bresnan said. "I have still got a strong desire to continuing playing at the top level and to win, so hopefully I can pass on a bit of my experience to the young players who are coming through.

"I know quite a few of the players well, so I can't wait to move down and get cracking."

Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace added: "With multiple trophies to his name, Tim is a winner and he knows exactly what it takes to perform and to ultimately succeed at the highest level.

"Having him on board is a fantastic move for the club."