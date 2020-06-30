Glamorgan poised to return to nets for delayed 2020 start

Glamorgan have yet to play a game in 2020

Glamorgan's cricketers return to part-time training on Wednesday, 1 July after a break of more than three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after the announcement of county cricket starting on 1 August.

The Welsh side's players will have fitness checks and one-to-one net sessions with coaches at their Sophia Gardens headquarters.

Players will carry out temperature checks before starting practice, and only use individual equipment.

They will progress to small group sessions before full squad work will begin during July. There will be daily medical checks for the squad and all staff at Sophia Gardens.

Glamorgan's playing and coaching staff have been paid by the government's furlough scheme since late March, in common with most English counties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will remain on part-time furlough until full-time training resumes.

"We're delighted to be taking these first steps towards playing cricket again," said director of cricket Mark Wallace,

"It'll take a little time for the players to find their rhythm but we are confident that they'll quickly adapt back into training and the new environment, and most of all everyone is looking forward to getting out on the field and getting stuck in.

"The operations team at the stadium have worked hard to get the place ready, and the ground-staff have made sure that the pitches and facilities are still at their usual high standards, so it should be a smooth transition for everyone involved."

A meeting of the 18 counties on 7 July will decide whether to play four-day cricket or one-day 50-overs matches for the bulk of August.

They plan to stage a T20 Blast competition, most likely starting in late August, when there may be a chance of admitting limited crowds.

Glamorgan will only use Sophia Gardens in Cardiff for first-team matches for logistical reasons, with fixtures in Swansea, Newport and Colwyn Bay being scrapped.

Initial games are likely to be against West Country and Midlands opponents to reduce travelling times and overnight stays.