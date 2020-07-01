Ian Bell: Warwickshire batsman signs extension to end of 2021 season

Ian Bell (left) played a key role in Warwickshire winning Division Two in 2018

Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell has signed a new contract until the end of the 2021 season - which will take him to 23 years in the club's senior ranks.

The 38-year-old missed most of last season with toe and knee injuries.

Bell has won 118 England Test caps, the last in 2015, and has won six trophies in his time with the Bears.

"It means a huge amount to me, and my family, that I am able to continue representing my home county," he told the club website.

"I've been fortunate to be part of some fantastic Warwickshire sides that have won trophies across formats throughout my time with the club, and I firmly believe that we are building for another period of challenging for more titles."

Bell has scored 17,350 runs for the county and hit five centuries to help them win promotion to County Championship Division One in 2018.

He first joined the club aged 10 and made his first-class debut in 1999.

"With Warwickshire, Ian has won every domestic trophy possible and he was part of one of the greatest England teams of all time," said the club's sport director Paul Farbrace.

"Having his knowledge and experience in the dressing room at Edgbaston is fantastic for our young players who can continue to learn from one of the greatest players in our history."

On Tuesday Warwickshire announced the signing of former Yorkshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan, who played alongside Bell for England and in Australia's Big Bash League with Perth Scorchers.