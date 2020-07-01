Ed Joyce: Ireland women's head coach upbeat as new contracts are offered to players

Joyce and his squad have returned to training after the coronavirus suspension

Ireland women's head coach Ed Joyce said his squad is in "good shape" at the end of what he described as a challenging first year in charge.

Joyce has had to contend with the Covid-19 disruptions and the loss of vice-captain Kim Garth, who has signed for Australian state side Victoria.

Ireland were to play a 2021 World Cup qualifier in Sri Lanka this month but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

"It's been a challenging year," said Joyce, who took over in June 2019.

"The initial disappointment at not qualifying for the Women's T20 World Cup quickly turned into intense planning and preparation for a big 2020.

"We had a tour to Thailand planned, and were working on building a preparation programme in the lead-up to the World Cup qualifier initially set for July. Unfortunately, like everyone involved in world sport, the pandemic changed everything.

"The recent confirmation that Kim Garth has accepted a two-year contract with Cricket Victoria and left the Irish set-up for now was a blow - there's no denying that.

"We had hoped that she could have helped us through the qualifier in July before moving to Australia, but the postponement of the tournament ended that idea."

Garth was awarded a part-time professional contract with Ireland last year

Despite the unforeseen challenges he has faced during the first 12 months of his reign, Joyce is as enthusiastic as ever to push the women's game forward in Ireland.

He was speaking as it was announced that new player contract categories for women have been added for the first time by Cricket Ireland, which last year introduced its first part-time professional contracts for women.

The governing body has now offered 11 non-retainer contracts, the benefits of which include year-round medical and healthcare insurance, strength and conditioning support, nutrition and performance analysis, loss of earning for competition periods and match fees for international matches.

Eimear Richardson, Lara Maritz, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey, Hannah Little, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Louise McCarthy have been offered the new deals.

"It is great the squad is back in training as of this month and we're all enjoying the chance to get back into some sort of normality," Joyce continued.

"The players have come through the lockdown in good shape and we are now turning our minds to what will hopefully be a rescheduled qualifier in late 2020."

He added: "The future is bright if we can get our on-field and off-field plans to succeed, but there is a lot of hard work ahead.

"We aren't blind to the financial and resource constraints we are working with - but the willingness to push on is there from myself and the players, and Cricket Ireland has committed to grow the women's game in the long-term."