Glamorgan: Players 'desperate' to impress, says Matthew Maynard

Matthew Maynard was a batsman for Glamorgan during his playing career

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says his players will be "desperate" to impress quickly as the club targets silverware in the abbreviated season.

The county campaign starts on 1 August, a month after training resumed, with either Championship or one-day cricket, followed by the T20 Blast.

"We still want to win competitions and we want to build for the future as well," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

Glamorgan have 10 players entering the final year of their contracts.

The county has one of the larger squads in the first-class game, although all-rounder Craig Meschede has been forced to retire, batsman Marnus Labuschagne will be with Australia, and there is concern over whether batsman Colin Ingram will be allowed to travel from South Africa during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most other counties have also scrapped plans to employ overseas players in 2020, though Glamorgan have the consolation of extending Labuschagne's contract until 2022.

"It was like Christmas (to be back training), only a distanced Christmas. Everyone's going to be desperate, as keen as mustard to get back as soon as possible," Maynard added after his first session back at Sophia Gardens since lockdown began in March.

"I've never been one to give games for the sake of it, we've got two competitions where there'll be a trophy at the end of it and we want to bring some silverware back to the club.

"Some of those lads have had four or five years on contract to prove their worth for another contract, that's the hard line of sport at times. Although we have players out of contract, you can't give an opportunity to just those players."