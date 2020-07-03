England v West Indies: How to follow on the BBC

England v West Indies, first Test Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: 8-12 July Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Highlights each day on BBC Two

It's going to be different but Test cricket is back on Wednesday (8 July) and you will be able to follow more of it than ever on the BBC.

It might be from a biosphere and the oohs and aahs of the crowd will be missing but BBC Sport will keep you up to date with all the live action and even more analysis with 'Today at the Test' - the new highlights programme on BBC Two which will be presented by Isa Guha.

Test Match Special will be back on BBC Sounds and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and you'll be able to follow both on the BBC Sport website and app alongside the hugely popular live text commentary.

UK users will also be able to watch in-play highlights of all the best moments shortly after they've happened and a daily highlights package shortly after the close.

There will be a Test Match Special podcast available after each day's play and a weekly Tailenders podcast featuring England's leading bowler James Anderson.

BBC Sport app users can also get wicket and score alerts delivered straight to their mobile phone.

The highlights, which will also be available on BBC iPlayer for 30 days after broadcast, will be the first time the BBC has shown home Test cricket since 1999 and former England women's bowler Guha will be joined by 2005 men's Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook and Carlos Brathwaite.

The BBC Sport website will also have regular columns with England fast bowler Mark Wood and cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew from inside the bio-secure bubbles in Southampton and Manchester.

How to follow the first Test (Wed-Sun 8-12 July)

Test Match Special

Day 1 - 10:25-19:00 on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app

Day 2-5 - 10:15-19:00 on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app (highlights from previous day 10:15-10:45 with live coverage from 10:45)

Today at the Test

Day 1-4 - 19:00-20:00 on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Day 5 - 19:30-20:30 on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Live text commentary & in-play highlights

Day 1 - 10:25 - BBC Sport website and app

Day 2-5 - 10:30 - BBC Sport website and app

All times are BST and subject to change at short notice.