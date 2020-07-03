World Cup 2011: ICC has 'no reason to doubt integrity' of Sri Lanka v India final

Former Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene was among those players questioned by police

The International Cricket Council says it has "no reason to doubt the integrity" of the men's 2011 World Cup final after claims of match-fixing.

There have been allegations Sri Lanka allowed India to win, but police in Sri Lanka have dropped their investigation.

Former captain Kumar Sangakkara and ex-batter Mahela Jayawardene were among those questioned by police.

"We have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made," an ICC statement read.

Hosts India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to win the trophy in 2011.

The allegations were made by Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who was Sri Lanka's sports minister at the time.

"We have not been presented with any evidence which would merit launching an investigation," the statement added.

"We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position."