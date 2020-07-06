England v Pakistan and Ireland: Rescheduled series confirmed

England have confirmed they will host Pakistan in a three-Test series starting on 5 August.

The first Test will take place at Old Trafford before two matches at Southampton, all in bio-secure environments and behind closed doors.

Prior to that series, England will host Ireland in three one-day internationals at Old Trafford, starting on 30 July.

Old Trafford will also host three Twenty20s between England and Pakistan in August and September.

The Test series between England and Pakistan was due to start on 30 July but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England begin their delayed three-Test series against West Indies at Southampton on Wednesday.

Most of the Pakistan squad are preparing for the series in Worcester, although four players are yet to arrive in England after they tested positive for coronavirus.

The ODI series against Ireland was originally scheduled for September but Ireland agreed to move the games at the request of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The ECB said plans are "progressing positively" for a tri-series between England's women, India and South Africa.

India's tour in June and July was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, while South Africa are scheduled to play six limited-overs matches in September.

England were due to play three T20s and three ODIs against Australia in July, which is likely to be moved to September.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: "We hope to have news on those series soon."

England v Ireland

*All times BST

30 July: 1st ODI, Southampton (14:00, d/n)

1 August: 2nd ODI, Southampton (14:00, d/n)

4 August: 3rd ODI, Southampton (14:00, d/n)

England v Pakistan

5-9 August: 1st Test, Old Trafford (11.00)

13-17 August: 2nd Test, Southampton (11.00)

21-25 August: 3rd Test, Southampton (11.00)

28 August: 1st T20, Old Trafford (18:00)

30 August: 2nd T20, Old Trafford (14:30)

1 September: 3rd T20, Old Trafford (18:00)