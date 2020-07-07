Glamorgan Cricket: County backs red-ball cricket vote

Sophia Gardens has missed out on hosting England's T20 game with Pakistan on 31 August

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris says the county's members swayed their decision to vote for four-day cricket rather than one-day games in August.

Almost 90% of county members opted not to ask for their money back, even though little if any cricket will be played with crowds.

Glamorgan will face Gloucestershire, Somerset, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire.

They will play five four-day matches followed by ten T20 games in September.

Glamorgan were on the winning side of the 18 counties' vote for red-ball cricket ahead of 50-overs games when the scaled-back county season begins behind closed doors on 1 August, though the details of the schedule are to be confirmed.

"It was a debate that's been going on for a few weeks now, we voted to play four-day cricket because it's the format our members wanted to see," Morris told BBC Sport Wales.

"Our members have been incredibly loyal to us in a very difficult period. Nearly 90% of our members have donated their subscriptions for this season which is a phenomenal effort, and they need to be rewarded.

"I'm sure they'll enjoy watching some championship cricket albeit on the live stream initially."

Their decision came despite some concerns over the logistics and safety of team hotels for away sides in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We've looked at the financial ramifications, we've looked at the medical and health ramifications, and we'll continue to work with the England and Wales Cricket Board in making sure our environments are as safe as they possibly can be for players and coaches," explained Morris.

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris is a former England Test cricketer

"We'll clearly look at the hotels when we know our fixture schedule in the next week or so and we'll be planning around that.

"It's going to cost a lot of money but we are a professional cricket club, we've been given permission to play and we should be doing that - we've got a duty to our members and cricket lovers throughout Wales."

There is no clear news yet on whether limited crowds will be allowed at some point during the truncated season, which will depend on the UK and Welsh governments' public health regulations and guidance from the ECB.

Glamorgan's players are starting to work in small groups at Sophia Gardens, building up to full intra-squad matches before the season starts.

The campaign is likely to run into early October, with a final for red-ball cricket and knockout stages of the T20 Blast to be accommodated.

Commentary will be provided on the BBC Sport website and the action will be streamed live through county websites.