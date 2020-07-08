Stuart Barnes: Ireland bring in Somerset coach for ODIs against England

Stuart Barnes gives some bowling tips in his coaching role at Somerset

Ireland have brought Somerset's Stuart Barnes into their coaching team for the three one-day internationals against world champions England.

Barnes, who is Somerset's full time assistant and specialist bowling coach, has previously worked with Bangladesh, Surrey and England Young Lions.

The game will be played at Southampton between 30 July and 4 August.

"To receive an invitation to help coach at international level was very pleasing," said Barnes.

He added: "Not only is it a great chance for me to learn by being in that environment, it's an opportunity to find ways to add value to the Ireland dressing room and assist the Irish bowlers in this one-day series against England.

"Both Cricket Ireland and Somerset County Cricket Club have been unbelievably accommodating in making this happen and allowing me to proceed with this opportunity."

Barnes will assume a similar role to that at Somerset under the guidance of Ireland head coach Graham Ford, joining the squad for the 19-day period covering the ODI camp, two warm-up matches and three ODIs.

England v Ireland

*All times BST

30 July: 1st ODI, Southampton (14:00, d/n)

1 August: 2nd ODI, Southampton (14:00, d/n)

4 August: 3rd ODI, Southampton (14:00, d/n)