Sophie Devine: All-rounder named permanent New Zealand women's captain

Devine averaged 44.00 with the bat during the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year

All-rounder Sophie Devine has been named New Zealand captain on a permanent basis.

The 30-year-old was in the role on an interim basis while Amy Satterthwaite was on maternity leave, and won six of her 13 games in charge.

Satterthwaite, who last played for New Zealand in March 2019, will be vice-captain.

"It's a huge honour and privilege to be awarded the White Ferns captaincy," said Devine.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as captain over the past season. It was challenging results-wise at times, but I feel we are moving in the right direction as a team, both with our cricket and our team culture.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with Amy who has an exceptional cricketing brain."

Devine's first series in permanent charge is set to be a tour of Australia at the end of September.