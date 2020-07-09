England v Ireland: Hosts call up nine uncapped players

The group will play warm-up games on 21 July and 24 July before a final squad is announced

England have named nine uncapped players in a 24-man training group for their three-match one-day series against Ireland in Southampton.

Paul Collingwood will be in charge for the series with head coach Chris Silverwood focusing on Test cricket.

England will play two intra-group warm-up matches before announcing their final squad for the series, which begins on 30 July.

Only eight of England's 15-man World Cup winning squad are in the group.

England's three-Test series against Pakistan starts on 5 August, the day after the final one-day international, meaning players like Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were not considered.

England training group: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Laurie Evans (Sussex), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Sussex), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire).

Seven of the uncapped players - Warwickshire bowler Henry Brookes and batter Sam Hain, Sussex batters Laurie Evans and Phil Salt, Durham bowler Brydon Carse, Lancashire quick Richard Gleeson and Middlesex bowler Tom Helm - have not played in any format for England while Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone have only featured in Twenty20 cricket.

There is also a return for left-arm seamer David Willey, who has not featured for England since he was left out of the World Cup squad last summer.

Worcestershire's Pat Brown, Sussex's Chris Jordan and Yorkshire's Dawid Malan were not considered for selection due to injury.

"Even with several multi-format players unavailable for the Ireland ODIs due to their Test commitments, there is real depth to England's white-ball playing talent," said national selector Ed Smith.

Collingwood will be supported by Marcus Trescothick as batting coach, while England Young Lions coach Jon Lewis will be the pace bowling coach alongside Durham's Neil Killeen.

Former South Africa left-arm spinner Claude Henderson has been appointed spin bowling coach and ex-Essex wicketkeeper James Foster will take responsibility for the wicketkeepers.