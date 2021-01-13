Cricket quiz: Name England's Test players this century

An England player with his face hidden by a question mark
The player behind the question mark is one of 12 one-Test wonders

With Dan Lawrence making his debut in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, he became the 123rd player to play Test cricket for England this century.

There's been a record run-scorer, one of the most successful bowling partnerships in history and 12 one-Test wonders.

But how many do you think you can name?

You've got 30 minutes - the perfect lunch interval filler - so give it a go and don't forget to share your score on social media using #bbccricket.

Can you name every player to represent England in a Test this century?

Quiz compiled by Callum Matthews.

