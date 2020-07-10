Chris Jordan: Sussex & England bowler has surgery on bicep injury

Chris Jordan has made 88 appearances across all formats for England, including eight Test matches

Sussex's England fast bowler Chris Jordan is in danger of missing the whole of the delayed 2020 county season after having surgery on a bicep injury.

Jordan, 31, had an operation on Monday to help overcome a nerve issue.

He is expected to be out of action for between six and 10 weeks, meaning he was not considered for England's one-day international training group.

The injury has troubled him for the past five years, causing his bicep to not function properly.

He has since managed to carry on playing without the condition causing too many issues, but it has now become too painful and he sought medical help.

The muscle has progressively reduced in size over that time and last year it got to the point where it was starting to cause pain in his elbow.

It was decided that he should take action now by having surgery to decompress the nerve - and the procedure went well.

Barbados-born Jordan made the most recent of his eight Test appearances in 2015 and missed out on a place in the victorious England World Cup squad last summer.

However, he played in three one-day internationals during the tour of South Africa in February, followed by three T20 games and then eight appearances for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

If he recovers in the minimum time suggested, he may be able to feature in some games for Sussex in the T20 Blast, which is scheduled to start on 27 August. If it takes the full 10 weeks, it would likely rule him out completely.

The Pakistan Super League, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic in March, is currently scheduled to return at the last-four stage in November. Jordan's side have qualified for the semi-finals.