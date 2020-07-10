Women's cricket: Surrey and Middlesex to play for London Cup

Natalie Sciver is third in the ICC's T20 all-rounder rankings

Surrey will play Middlesex at the Oval on Wednesday in the first women's game in England since the coronavirus pandemic.

The Twenty20 game, which will start at 6pm and be streamed on both counties websites, will be for the London Cup.

England players Natalie Sciver, Bryony Smith and Sophia Dunkley may play for Surrey, while Middlesex have no full-internationals.

Ebony Rainford-Brent and Beth Morgan will coach the two sides.

With the inaugural season of The Hundred postponed, there was doubt about whether there would be any women's domestic cricket this season.

England's series against India has been postponed with the England and Wales Cricket Board looking to arrange a tri-series between the two sides and South Africa in September.

Cricket resumed in England on Wednesday with the men's side facing West Indies in a Test match in Southampton, while the men's domestic season is set to begin on 1 August.