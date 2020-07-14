Revamp for NCU season as action returns on Saturday

CIYMS celebrate their Premier League title success last season

The Northern Cricket Union season will start on Saturday after the Covid-19 shutdown with all competitions to be played in the Twenty20 format.

The eight Premier League clubs will compete for the Robinson Services Cup, playing each other once with the top four going through to the semi-finals.

Defending league champions CIYMS start with a home game against CSNI.

The eight clubs will also play a knockout competition for the Lagan Valley Steels T20 Cup.

The winner will progress to the All-Ireland T20 finals.

The 10 Senior League One clubs will play each other once for the Robinson Services Trophy as well as a knockout competition for the Lagan Valley Steels T20 Trophy.