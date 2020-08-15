Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ben Slater has scored two centuries against Lancashire so far in 2020 - one for Leicestershire and the other for Nottinghamshire

Between the showers and the dark clouds, there were some stand-out performances on the first day of the third round of games in the Bob Willis Trophy.

For Nottinghamshire's Ben Slater, it was a case of asking Lancashire "can I play you every week?" as he completed his second century of the competition and his second against the Red Rose county this season.

Meanwhile, Somerset continued to show their credentials as favourites with another impressive bowling performance to dismiss Warwickshire for just 121 at Edgbaston.

There was also a century from former England middle-order batsman Dawid Malan, who continued his promising start to life with new county Yorkshire.

North Group

Despite chastening losses to Derbyshire and Yorkshire in the first two rounds, Nottinghamshire appear to be in a very strong position against Lancashire.

The day belonged to returning left-hander Slater, who was back in action with his parent county after spending the first two rounds on loan at Leicestershire.

The 28-year-old scored 172 for the Foxes earlier this month against Lancashire and followed up that first-class career best with his third Nottinghamshire ton on the opening day at Trent Bridge.

Slater (111 not out) shared in a 178-run partnership for the second wicket with Ben Duckett (116) as Nottinghamshire reached 268-2 before bad light and rain saw play abandoned midway through the evening session.

The group's top two Yorkshire and Derbyshire are up against each other and the hosts look in good shape after losing the toss and being put in at Headingley.

After losing Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the second over of the day for a duck and then Jonny Bairstow (22) for another under-par score, Malan compiled his first century in Yorkshire colours after 136 balls.

The 32-year-old, who left Middlesex last winter, had moved on to an unbeaten 145 by stumps as Yorkshire closed on 280-4.

Dawid Malan has played 15 Tests for England, his most recent appearance coming in 2018

At Grace Road, a former Yorkshire opener was continuing his promising form as Durham ended 176-3 against Leicestershire.

Alex Lees (62 not out) reached his second half-century of the competition to go alongside an opening-round century against his former employers.

Lees and David Bedingham (96) put on 159 for the third wicket before the South African fell four short of what would have been his first Durham century.

Central Group

Once again, Somerset's all-out seam attack made light work of an opposition's top order.

Despite choosing to bat first, Warwickshire were quickly in trouble at 15-3 as Craig Overton (3-17) took his wicket tally to 17 for the competition.

Skipper Tom Abell (3-4) then mopped up the tail as the Bears only lasted 45.2 overs.

Somerset's reply began handsomely with Eddie Byrom (30) and Tom Lammonby (33) putting on 56 for the opening wicket.

Abell (16 not out) passed 4,000 first-class career runs and steered his side to 80-2 before bad light and showers forced an early finish.

A stop-start day at Northampton saw Worcestershire battle to 93-5 against Northamptonshire between the dark clouds and rain.

Only Jack Haynes (38) and Brett D'Oliveira (24) were able to mount any sort of partnership, with Nathan Buck (3-31) the pick of the bowlers.

Persistent rain in Cardiff meant there was no play possible on the opening day between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire.

South Group

Only 57 balls were possible on day one at a very wet Canterbury

Wet weather also sadly dominated proceedings in the South Group, where all three fixtures were severely affected.

Hove was where most play was possible as group leaders Essex took on Sussex and were able to welcome back batsman Dan Lawrence from international duty and Ryan ten Doeschate from injury.

Sussex were put in when play was eventually able to start at 14:30 BST, and opener Phil Salt recorded his third half-century of the campaign before he was one of Jamie Porter's two wickets.

Heavy rain after tea meant no more play was possible following the 30 overs sent down in the afternoon session as Sussex reached 93-2.

At Arundel, Hampshire were seemingly settling-in well to their temporary home as they welcomed winless Surrey.

Ian Holland (4-22) had the ball swinging around corners from the off as his four early wickets reduced Surrey to 36-5. England one-day opener Jason Roy was the fourth of those scalps as he offered no stroke to a ball that nipped back outside off and saw him depart leg before for just four.

Sussex loanee Laurie Evans then decided the best form of defence was attack as he quickly made his way to an unbeaten 39 before rain eventually saw the day abandoned with Surrey on 79-5.

Only 57 balls were possible at Canterbury, where Kent put Middlesex into bat as they looked to build on their victory against Sussex.

Matt Milnes was able to take an unusual caught and bowled as at first he appealed unsuccessfully for leg before against Max Holden before turning around mid-pitch and taking a looping chance off bat and pad. Umpire Neil Bainton was then more than happy to raise his finger.

Very heavy downpours after lunch left the St Lawrence Ground looking more like the nearby River Stour than a cricket ground, meaning play was abandoned for the day at 15:20 BST with Middlesex on 22-1.